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Why you should add kiwi to your daily diet

By Simran Jeet 10:22 am Jun 26, 202610:22 am

What's the story

Kiwi, the small green fruit, is often overlooked in the realm of superfoods. However, this humble fruit packs a punch with its unique nutritional profile. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, kiwis offer several health benefits that may surprise many. From boosting immunity to aiding digestion, kiwis are more than just a tasty snack. Let's explore the lesser-known health benefits of kiwi, and why it deserves a spot in your diet.