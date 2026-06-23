Wood apple is rich in vitamin C

Surprising health benefits of wood apple

By Simran Jeet 03:48 pm Jun 23, 202603:48 pm

What's the story

Wood apple, a tropical fruit with a hard shell and aromatic pulp, is not just unique in appearance but also loaded with health benefits. Famous for its medicinal properties, wood apple is a staple in many traditional remedies. Its nutrient-rich profile makes it an interesting addition to a healthy diet. Here are five surprising health benefits of this amazing fruit.