Bet you haven't tried breadfruit like this
What's the story
Often overshadowed by other tropical fruits, breadfruit is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a range of savory dishes. With its starchy texture and mild flavor, breadfruit can be transformed into delightful culinary creations. Here are five surprising savory dishes that highlight the unique qualities of breadfruit, showcasing its potential beyond traditional uses.
Dish 1
Breadfruit curry delight
Breadfruit curry is a delicious dish in which the fruit's texture absorbs rich spice flavors.
Cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, and cumin, this dish is a creamy delight.
The breadfruit is cut into cubes and simmered until tender. The result is a hearty curry that goes perfectly with rice or flatbreads.
Dish 2
Crispy breadfruit fries
For those who love crunchy snacks, breadfruit fries are a great alternative to regular potato fries.
The fruit is sliced into thin strips, seasoned with salt and spices, and then baked or fried until golden brown.
These crispy treats can be served as an appetizer or side dish.
Dish 3
Breadfruit stir-fry medley
A stir-fry with breadfruit is a quick and easy way to enjoy this tropical fruit.
The breadfruit is diced and cooked with vegetables such as bell peppers, onions, and carrots in soy sauce and ginger.
This colorful medley makes for a nutritious meal that highlights the breadfruit's ability to soak up flavors.
Dish 4
Savory breadfruit pancakes
Savory pancakes made from grated breadfruit are an innovative twist on traditional recipes.
Mixed with herbs like cilantro or parsley, these pancakes are cooked on a griddle until crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.
They make for an excellent breakfast option or light lunch when paired with yogurt or chutney.
Dish 5
Creamy breadfruit soup
Creamy soup made from pureed breadfruit offers warmth during cooler months without compromising on taste.
Simmer it with onions, garlic, vegetable broth, and herbs like thyme or bay leaves. Blend until smooth and creamy.
Garnish with fresh herbs before serving for a comforting and nutritious soup.