Beyond cooking: 5 uses of basil
What's the story
Often overlooked, basil is a versatile herb that can do wonders beyond the kitchen. Famous for its aromatic leaves, basil can be used in a number of unexpected ways to enhance daily life. From natural remedies to household solutions, basil's properties go far beyond culinary use. Here are five surprising uses of basil that you may not have known about, and how they can benefit you.
Tip 1
Natural insect repellent
Basil's strong scent is a natural deterrent for insects.
You can plant basil around your home, or keep pots indoors, to keep mosquitoes and flies at bay.
The essential oils in basil make it an effective repellent.
Simply rubbing fresh basil leaves on your skin can also give you a temporary protective layer against bugs without the use of chemical sprays.
Tip 2
Aromatherapy benefits
Basil essential oil is widely used in aromatherapy for its calming and mood-enhancing effects.
Diffusing basil oil in your living space can help reduce stress and anxiety levels.
It is also believed to improve mental clarity and focus when inhaled during study or work sessions.
Incorporating basil oil into your daily routine may promote relaxation and mental well-being.
Tip 3
Skin care aid
The anti-inflammatory properties of basil make it a great addition to skincare routines.
It can help soothe minor skin irritations and reduce redness when applied topically as a paste or mixed with carrier oils, like coconut oil.
Regular use may improve skin texture by reducing acne breakouts and promoting a healthy glow.
Tip 4
Hair care solution
Basil is believed to promote hair growth and reduce dandruff when used as part of hair care routines.
Massaging diluted basil oil onto the scalp stimulates blood circulation, which may encourage healthier hair follicles over time.
Additionally, its antifungal properties help combat dandruff effectively when used consistently.
Tip 5
Household cleaning agent
Thanks to its antibacterial properties, basil makes for a great natural cleaning agent.
You can add a few drops of basil essential oil to your regular cleaning solutions or mix it with water for an all-purpose cleaner.
This way, you can clean countertops, sinks, and other surfaces around the house. Not only does it clean, but it also leaves a pleasant aroma behind.