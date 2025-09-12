Surprising uses of toasted sesame seeds

Toasted sesame seeds are a multipurpose ingredient that can enhance the taste and texture of several snacks. Apart from being nutritious, these nutty-tasting seeds also lend a delectable crunch to the dishes. Be it to amp up a plain salad or prepare an innovative snack, toasted sesame seeds can be your magic ingredient. Here are some surprising ways to use them in quick snacks.

Tip 1 Sprinkle on avocado toast Avocado toast is a popular snack that can be easily jazzed up with toasted sesame seeds. Just mash an avocado on whole-grain bread and sprinkle the seeds on top for an added crunch and flavor. The creamy avocado and crunchy sesame make for a satisfying bite that's healthy and delicious at the same time.

Tip 2 Add to smoothie bowls Smoothie bowls aren't just about fruits, they can be made more interesting with toppings like toasted sesame seeds. After blending your favorite fruits into a smoothie, pour it into a bowl and sprinkle some sesame seeds over it. This addition gives an unexpected crunch that goes well with the smoothness of the blended fruits.

Tip 3 Mix into homemade granola bars For those who love to whip up homemade granola bars, toasted sesame seeds can be a great way to enhance flavor and nutrition. Mix them in with oats, nuts, and honey before baking. The result is a chewy bar with occasional bursts of nutty flavor from the sesame seeds.

Tip 4 Top off stir-fried vegetables Stir-fried vegetables, a quick snack or side, get a lot better with toasted sesame seeds. After sauteing your choice of vegetables in olive oil or soy sauce, sprinkle sesame seeds on them before serving. This step amps both taste and presentation, lending a nutty flavor and a delightful crunch.