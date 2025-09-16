Surprising ways to cook with carom seeds

Carom seeds, or ajwain, is a staple in most kitchens, thanks to their unique flavor and health benefits. These tiny seeds pack a punch and can be used in a range of culinary applications, beyond regular recipes. Trying innovative ways to add carom seeds to your cooking can amp up flavors and give a unique twist to everyday meals. Here are some efficient ways to use carom seeds in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Infuse flavor into breads Adding carom seeds into bread dough is a great way to flavor it. When preparing flatbreads or loaves, add a teaspoon of crushed carom seeds for every cup of flour. The heat of baking releases the aromatic oils, making the bread tastier. This trick works best with whole wheat or multigrain breads, giving it an earthy undertone that goes well with all toppings and spreads.

Tip 2 Enhance soups and stews Carom seeds can take your soups and stews to the next level by adding depth and complexity. Toast a little of these seeds before adding them to the pot; this helps release the essential oils of the seeds and intensifies the flavor. Use sparingly—about half a teaspoon per liter of liquid—to avoid overpowering other ingredients. Their subtle peppery notes pair well with lentil soups or vegetable stews.

Tip 3 Spice up rice dishes Adding carom seeds to rice dishes brings an unexpected layer of taste that goes perfectly with spices like cumin or coriander. For every cup of rice, use one-fourth teaspoon of carom seeds while cooking the rice. This trick works especially well with pilafs or biryanis, where the aromatic properties mix perfectly with other spices, creating a harmonious dish.

Tip 4 Create unique spice blends Experimenting with homemade spice blends is another way to use carom seeds effectively. Mix them up with cumin, fennel, and mustard seeds for a versatile mix. This blend enhances roasted vegetables or grilled paneer dishes. Grinding these spices together ensures even distribution throughout your dish. It also maintains their individual characteristics.