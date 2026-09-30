What happens when you do Surya Namaskar at night?
What's the story
Surya Namaskar, or sun salutation, is a popular yoga practice that combines a series of postures with breathing exercises. It is usually performed in the morning, as it is believed to energize the body and mind for the day ahead. However, performing Surya Namaskar in the evening can also offer several benefits. Here are five surprising benefits of doing Surya Namaskar at night.
#1
Enhances flexibility and strength
Practicing Surya Namaskar in the evening can improve flexibility and strength.
The gentle flow of postures helps stretch muscles and increase range of motion.
Regular practice may lead to improved muscle tone and enhanced physical endurance over time.
#2
Promotes relaxation and reduces stress
Doing Surya Namaskar at night can be a great way to unwind after a long day.
The mindful breathing and rhythmic movements promote relaxation, which can reduce stress levels.
This calming effect may help you sleep better by preparing your body for rest.
#3
Aids digestion and metabolism
Surya Namaskar also aids digestion and boosts metabolism when done in the evening.
The sequence of poses stimulates the digestive organs, promoting better digestion of food consumed during the day.
This practice may also help maintain a healthy weight by supporting metabolic functions.
#4
Improves posture and alignment
Evening Surya Namaskar sessions can improve posture and alignment by focusing on body awareness and alignment in each pose.
This mindful practice encourages proper alignment of the spine and joints, reducing the risk of developing postural issues over time.
#5
Boosts mental clarity and focus
Practicing Surya Namaskar at night can help clear your mind and improve your focus.
The combination of physical movement with deep breathing helps quieten mental chatter, making it easier to concentrate on tasks or unwind before bedtime.