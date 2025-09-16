Eco-friendly alternatives to charcoal for cooking

In several regions of Africa , charcoal serves as the main cooking fuel. However, its production is often responsible for deforestation and environmental damage. Examining sustainable alternatives can mitigate the effects, while offering effective cooking solutions. Here's a look at some eco-friendly alternatives that can be used as replacements for traditional charcoal in African cooking practices.

#1 Biomass briquettes: A viable option Biomass briquettes are basically made from agricultural waste, like rice husks, coconut shells, and sawdust. The materials are compressed into solid blocks that burn longer and give off less smoke than regular charcoal. Using biomass briquettes not only reduces our reliance on wood but also offers a way to recycle agricultural by-products, making it an eco-friendly option.

#2 Solar cookers: Harnessing the sun's power Solar cookers leverage the energy of the sun to prepare food without any requirement for fuel. Available in several designs, including box cookers and parabolic reflectors, the cookers focus sunlight onto a cooking pot. Solar cookers can be particularly useful in sun-rich areas and can greatly cut down charcoal demand while providing a clean cooking method.

#3 Ethanol stoves: Cleaner combustion Ethanol stoves run on ethanol sourced from plants. These stoves burn cleaner than charcoal, giving off less pollutants and lowering the risk of indoor air pollution. Ethanol is renewable and can be produced locally from crops such as sugarcane or cassava, serving as an economic opportunity and a sustainable source of energy.