Sustainable DIY natural cleaning products in Africa

By Simran Jeet 04:58 pm Nov 18, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Many African homes are embracing the green revolution, particularly when it comes to cleaning. Harmful chemicals in conventional cleaning products are not only hazardous to health but also detrimental to the environment. This article explores easy and cost-effective ways to create powerful natural cleaning products from common ingredients found in African homes. This is a positive step toward eco-friendly practices.

Basics

Lemon and vinegar: Nature's disinfectants

Lemon and vinegar are powerful natural cleaners for almost any surface in your home. A mixture of equal parts water and vinegar with a squeeze of lemon juice does the trick. Their acidity cuts through dirt and grime, leaving behind a clean, fresh scent. And for those stubborn stains, sprinkle some baking soda before spraying your vinegar-lemon mix for an extra cleaning kick.

Scrubbing

Baking soda: The gentle abrasive

Baking soda is a mild abrasive, perfect for tackling stubborn stains on hard surfaces like countertops and bathtubs. Combine three parts baking soda with one part water to form a paste. Smear it onto stains, let it sit for 15 minutes, then gently scrub with a brush or sponge. Most stains will come right up without any risk of scratching the surface.

Aromatics

Essential oils for fragrance and antimicrobial properties

Not only do essential oils smell great, but they also have natural antimicrobial properties that boost the cleaning power of your DIY products. By adding 10-20 drops of essential oils like lavender, tea tree, or eucalyptus to your homemade cleaners, you can disinfect surfaces naturally and leave your home smelling fresh and clean. You can find these oils in any local African market at a cheap price.

Containers

Reusing old containers for storage

Sustainability means minimizing waste in all its forms. Why buy new containers for your homemade cleaners when you can repurpose old spray bottles and jars? It's the eco-friendly choice! A good rinse to old containers before refilling them with your DIY cleaning solutions is all it takes. Not only will you save a few bucks, but you'll also cut down on plastic waste. Win-win!

Multipurpose

Castile soap: A natural multipurpose cleaner

Castile soap, made from plant oils, is a great base for DIY multipurpose cleaners. Combine 1/4 cup of liquid castile soap with two liters of warm water for a safe, all-purpose cleaner. Boosting this mix with baking soda or essential oils can amp up its cleaning power and add a nice scent, while still keeping things natural.