Craving cheese straws? Try these healthier options
What's the story
Cheese straws are a popular snack, but there are healthier alternatives that can satisfy your cravings without compromising on nutrition. These alternatives offer a variety of flavors and textures, making them an appealing choice for those looking to reduce their cheese intake or explore new snack options. Here are five healthy substitutes for cheese straws that you might enjoy just as much.
Nutty crunch
Almond flour crackers
Almond flour crackers make for an excellent substitute for cheese straws.
They are made from finely ground almonds, which lend a nutty flavor and a crunchy texture.
These crackers are gluten-free and rich in healthy fats and protein, making them satiating and nutritious.
You can have them on their own or pair them with hummus or guacamole for added taste.
Veggie Delight
Cauliflower cheese bites
Cauliflower cheese bites are another great option for cheese straw lovers.
These bites combine cauliflower with a hint of cheese (use nutritional yeast for a dairy-free version) to give you a savory snack that is lower in carbs than traditional cheese straws.
They are easy to make at home and can be baked or air-fried for a crispy finish.
Protein power
Chickpea puffs
Chickpea puffs are a delicious alternative to cheese straws. Made from chickpea flour, these puffs are packed with protein and fiber.
They come in various flavors, from plain to spicy, giving you a lot of choices to suit your taste.
Chickpea puffs are light and airy, making them an ideal snack for any time of the day.
Ancient grain goodness
Quinoa cheese crisps
Quinoa cheese crisps combine quinoa with cheese (or nutritional yeast) for a crunchy snack that is high in protein and amino acids.
Quinoa is an ancient grain known for its health benefits, including being high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
These crisps can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a cheese platter with fruits and vegetables.
Garden-fresh flavor
Zucchini parmesan chips
Zucchini parmesan chips provide garden-fresh flavors with every bite.
Thinly sliced zucchini is baked with parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast) until crispy, making them an ideal alternative to traditional cheese straws.
Zucchini chips are low-calorie yet flavorful enough to satisfy even the most discerning snackers looking for something different from regular potato chips or pretzels.