Trade potato chips for celery and feel the difference
What's the story
Swapping potato chips for celery sticks can be a smart way to cut down on calories while still enjoying a crunchy snack. Celery sticks are low in calories and high in water content, making them an ideal choice for those looking to maintain or lose weight. This swap not only helps in cutting down calorie intake but also provides essential nutrients that potato chips lack.
#1
Nutritional benefits of celery
Celery is packed with vitamins and minerals that are essential for good health. It has vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, and folate. The high water content (about 95%) of celery keeps you hydrated. Plus, celery has antioxidants that fight inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. All these nutrients make it a much healthier option than potato chips.
#2
Low calorie count of celery
Celery is one of the lowest-calorie foods you can find, with just 16 calories per 100 grams. This is way less than the average serving of potato chips, which can have over 150 calories or more depending on the portion size. By opting for celery sticks instead of chips, you can easily cut down on calorie intake without feeling deprived of crunchiness.
#3
Fiber content in celery
Celery is a great source of dietary fiber, which is important for digestion and keeping you full. A single cup of chopped celery has about one gram of fiber. This helps in regulating bowel movements and preventing constipation. Potato chips, on the other hand, have little to no fiber content and may even cause digestive issues if eaten in excess.