Love crunchy snacks? Try these healthier options
What's the story
Moong dal is a popular snack in many parts of the world, but frying it can make it unhealthy. If you are looking for healthier alternatives to fried moong dal, we have got you covered! Here are five nutritious substitutes that will satisfy your cravings without compromising on health. They are not just healthy but also delicious and easy to prepare.
#1
Roasted chickpeas for crunch
Roasted chickpeas make for an excellent crunchy substitute for fried moong dal.
They are high in protein and fiber, which makes them filling and good for digestion.
Simply toss the chickpeas with a little olive oil and your favorite spices, and roast them in the oven until crispy.
This snack is not only crunchy but also packed with nutrients that keep you energized all day.
#2
Spiced sunflower seeds delight
Sunflower seeds are another great option to replace fried moong dal. They are rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.
To make them more flavorful, you can roast sunflower seeds with some spices like cumin or paprika.
This way, you will get a tasty snack that is good for your heart and can be enjoyed anytime.
#3
Savory pumpkin seeds snack
Pumpkin seeds also make for a nutritious alternative to fried moong dal.
They are packed with magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants that promote overall health.
You can roast pumpkin seeds with salt and pepper or any seasoning of your choice for an added flavor.
This snack not only satiates your hunger but also gives you essential nutrients.
#4
Crunchy lentil chips option
Lentil chips are an amazing alternative to fried moong dal, owing to their high protein content and low-fat levels.
Made from ground lentils mixed with water and spices before baking or frying lightly in healthy oil like coconut oil or olive oil, these chips give a satisfying crunch without the guilt of traditional snacks.
Tip 5
Tasty roasted edamame choice
Roasted edamame beans serve as another excellent substitute for fried moong dal.
They are loaded with protein and fiber, making them an ideal choice for those looking to maintain muscle mass while keeping their calorie intake low.
Simply season the edamame with sea salt or any other preferred seasoning before roasting them to a crunchy perfection.