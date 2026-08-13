Ridge gourd chips: An easy oven-baked snack to try
What's the story
Ridge gourd, a versatile vegetable, can be transformed into a healthy snack option by baking it into chips. Baked ridge gourd chips offer a nutritious alternative that retains the natural goodness of the vegetable. This method not only reduces calorie intake but also preserves essential nutrients found in ridge gourd. Here's how you can make this delightful snack and its benefits.
Preparation
Preparing ridge gourd for baking
Start by washing the ridge gourd thoroughly to remove any dirt or residue.
Slice the ridge gourd thinly using a sharp knife or mandoline slicer for even baking.
You can remove the seeds if they are too large, but they are usually soft and edible in young ridge gourds.
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) before proceeding.
Seasoning
Seasoning your chips
To make your baked ridge gourd chips flavorful, season them with salt, pepper, and other spices like paprika or cumin powder.
Toss the slices in a little olive oil to ensure an even coating of the seasonings.
You can also add herbs like rosemary or thyme for an aromatic touch.
The key is to keep the seasoning light so that the natural flavor of the vegetable shines through.
Baking
Baking process explained
Spread the seasoned ridge gourd slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper in a single layer.
Bake them in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes until they turn crispy and golden brown.
Keep an eye on them while baking, as they can burn quickly due to their low moisture content.
Storage tips
Storing your homemade chips
Once cooled completely after baking, store your homemade ridge gourd chips in an airtight container to maintain their crispiness.
They can last up to three days at room temperature if stored properly without moisture getting inside the container.
For a longer shelf life, consider refrigerating them, but note that refrigeration may affect texture slightly over time.