Crispy beet stems: A healthy alternative to fried snack sticks
What's the story
Crispy beet stems can be a healthy alternative to fried snack sticks. The vibrant color and unique texture of beet stems make them a great option for those looking to switch to healthier snacking options. They are rich in nutrients and provide a satisfying crunch without the added calories and unhealthy fats of fried snacks. Here's how you can enjoy beet stems as a delicious, nutritious snack.
Preparation
Preparing beet stems for snacking
To prepare beet stems, wash them thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or residue.
Trim the ends and cut them into bite-sized pieces.
You can steam or blanch the stems briefly to soften them slightly while retaining their crunchiness.
This preparation method enhances their natural flavor and makes them more enjoyable as a snack.
Seasoning
Seasoning options for flavor enhancement
Beet stems can be seasoned with various herbs and spices to enhance their taste.
A simple combination of olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder can do wonders.
For those who like a bit of spice, adding paprika or chili powder can add a kick.
Fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme can also be used for an aromatic touch.
Baking
Baking beet stems for crunchiness
Baking is another healthy way to enjoy beet stems, as it makes them crunchy without frying.
Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and spread the prepared beet stems on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake for about 15 minutes or until they reach your desired level of crispiness, flipping halfway through.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of beet stems
Beet stems are packed with vitamins A and C, iron, calcium, and fiber, which promote overall health.
They are low in calories, making them an ideal choice for weight watchers.
The antioxidants in beet stems also help fight inflammation and boost immunity, making them a great addition to any diet.