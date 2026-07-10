Rice puff clusters can be baked or air-fried for a lighter option

Craving murukku? Try this healthier snack instead

By Vinita Jain 03:06 pm Jul 10, 202603:06 pm

What's the story

If you're looking for a healthier alternative to the traditional Indian snack murukku, try herbed rice puff clusters. These crunchy bites are made from rice puffs and flavored with herbs, making them a delicious and nutritious choice. Unlike murukku, which is deep-fried, these clusters can be baked or air-fried for a lighter option. Here's how you can make the switch and enjoy a tasty snack without compromising on health.