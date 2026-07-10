Craving murukku? Try this healthier snack instead
What's the story
If you're looking for a healthier alternative to the traditional Indian snack murukku, try herbed rice puff clusters. These crunchy bites are made from rice puffs and flavored with herbs, making them a delicious and nutritious choice. Unlike murukku, which is deep-fried, these clusters can be baked or air-fried for a lighter option. Here's how you can make the switch and enjoy a tasty snack without compromising on health.
Ingredients
Ingredients for herbed rice puff clusters
To prepare herbed rice puff clusters, you need rice puffs, olive oil or butter, mixed herbs (like oregano and thyme), garlic powder, salt, and pepper. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens. The rice puffs form the base of the clusters, while the herbs add flavor without the extra calories of traditional snacks.
Preparation
Preparation method explained
Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. In a bowl, mix rice puffs with olive oil or butter until well coated. Add mixed herbs, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste. Spread the mixture on a baking sheet in an even layer. Bake for about 15 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.
Benefits
Benefits of choosing herbed rice puffs
Herbed rice puff clusters are low in calories compared to fried snacks like murukku. They also offer the benefits of whole grains from the rice puffs and antioxidants from the herbs used in the recipe. This makes them a heart-friendly option for those looking to cut down on saturated fats.
Tips
Tips for enhancing flavor
To take your herbed rice puff clusters up a notch, add some grated cheese before baking for a cheesy twist. Or, try sprinkling some chili flakes for a spicy kick. Experimenting with different herbs like rosemary or basil can give you a unique taste. This way, you can customize the snack to your liking while keeping it healthy and delicious.