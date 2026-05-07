Tasty ways to add tahini to your breakfast

If you are looking for a protein-rich breakfast but want to avoid nut butter, tahini can be a great alternative. Made from ground sesame seeds, tahini is loaded with protein and healthy fats. It is also versatile and can be added to a number of breakfast dishes. Here's how you can use tahini to make your morning meals healthier without the nutty flavor.

Tip 1 Smoothie bowls with tahini twist Adding tahini to smoothie bowls can amp up their creaminess and nutritional value. Blend your favorite fruits, like bananas or berries, with some yogurt or plant-based milk. Swirl in a spoonful of tahini for an added boost of protein and healthy fats. Top it off with granola or seeds for crunchiness and enjoy a filling breakfast that keeps you energized all morning.

Tip 2 Oatmeal enriched with tahini Oatmeal is a classic breakfast option that can be easily enriched with tahini. Cook oats as usual, and stir in two tablespoons of tahini while they are still warm. This not only adds a rich flavor but also increases the protein content significantly. You can sweeten it naturally by adding honey or maple syrup, and topping it off with fresh fruits like apples or berries.

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Tip 3 Toast topped with tahini spread For those who love quick breakfasts, toast topped with tahini spread is ideal. Simply spread tahini on whole-grain bread, and add sliced bananas or strawberries for sweetness. This combination gives you fiber from the bread, and essential nutrients from the fruits, making it a balanced meal option to kickstart your day.

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