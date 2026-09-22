Craving something crunchy? Try beetroot crisps
What's the story
Beetroot crisps are a healthy alternative to traditional potato chips. They are loaded with nutrients and give a unique taste that can be relished on their own or as an accompaniment to meals. The earthy flavor of beetroot crisps makes them an interesting choice for those looking for a healthier snack option. Here's how you can make beetroot crisps at home and relish their benefits.
#1
Selecting fresh beetroots
Choosing fresh beetroots is the key to making tasty crisps.
Look for firm, smooth-skinned beetroots without any blemishes or soft spots.
Smaller beetroots tend to be sweeter and more tender than larger ones.
Make sure to wash them properly under running water to get rid of any dirt before slicing them.
#2
Preparing beetroot slices
To prepare beetroot crisps, slice the beetroots thinly with a mandoline slicer or sharp knife.
The slices should be uniform in thickness to ensure even cooking.
You can leave the skin on for added texture and nutrients, but make sure to wash it thoroughly if you do.
#3
Baking techniques for crispiness
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) for baking the crisps.
Spread the sliced beetroots in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Lightly brush them with olive oil and sprinkle salt to taste.
Bake for about 15-20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until they are crisp but not burnt.
#4
Flavoring options for beetroot crisps
Experimenting with different seasonings can take your beetroot crisps to a whole new level of flavor.
Try adding spices like paprika or cumin for a savory touch, or go for cinnamon and nutmeg for a sweet twist.
Mixing these flavors can make your beetroot crisps even tastier and more interesting.
It gives you a chance to play with different tastes and find the perfect combination that suits your palate.