Want to eat more kale? Try it as crispy chips
What's the story
Kale is packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, but eating more of it can feel boring. Turning kale leaves into crispy chips is an easy way to add more of this leafy green to your diet. They are crunchy, flavorful, and can be seasoned to suit your taste. Here's why kale chips are worth trying.
#1
Nutrient density of kale chips
Kale is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin C, and calcium.
Unlike potato chips, which are mostly empty calories, kale chips provide these nutrients in a concentrated form.
The high antioxidant content of kale helps fight oxidative stress in the body.
By opting for kale chips instead of potato chips, you can up your nutrient intake without compromising on taste.
#2
Lower calorie content in kale chips
Kale chips are usually lower in calories than potato chips because they are baked or dehydrated instead of fried.
A serving of kale chips can have up to 50% fewer calories than an equivalent serving of potato chips.
This makes them a great option for those looking to keep their weight in check while enjoying a crunchy snack.
#3
Higher fiber content in kale chips
Fiber is important for digestion and keeping blood sugar levels stable.
Kale chips have more fiber than potato chips because of the fiber-rich nature of the leafy green.
Eating more fiber-rich foods like kale can help you feel full longer and promote digestive health.
#4
Reduced sodium levels in kale chips
Sodium intake should be limited for heart health and to prevent water retention.
Kale chips can be made with less salt than regular potato chips, making them a heart-friendly option.
By choosing kale chips, you can enjoy a savory snack without consuming too much sodium.
This is especially beneficial for those who are mindful of their salt intake for health reasons.