A healthier twist on fries: Baked parsnip sticks
What's the story
Baked parsnip sticks make a healthy alternative to regular fries. Parsnips, a root vegetable, are rich in nutrients and provide a sweet, nutty flavor. Baking instead of frying makes them a healthier option, cutting down on calories and unhealthy fats. Here are the benefits of including baked parsnip sticks in your diet, along with some tips on how to make them.
#1
Nutritional benefits of parsnips
Parsnips are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate.
They are also a great source of dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full.
Parsnips have fewer calories than potatoes but are still rich in carbohydrates for energy.
Including parsnips in your diet can help you meet your daily nutritional needs without the extra calories.
#2
Easy preparation tips
Preparing baked parsnip sticks is simple and requires minimal ingredients.
Start by peeling the parsnips and cutting them into stick-like shapes.
Toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and any other spices of your choice for flavor.
Spread them evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper to prevent sticking.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius for about 25 minutes or until golden brown.
#3
Versatile seasoning options
Parsnip sticks can be seasoned in several ways to suit different taste buds.
For an earthy flavor, try rosemary or thyme; for something spicy, paprika or cayenne pepper would do the trick; if you like something sweet, cinnamon or nutmeg would be perfect.
Experimenting with different herbs and spices can make the dish more interesting every time you make it.
Tip 1
Cost-effective snacking choice
Choosing baked parsnip sticks over regular fries can also be lighter on your pocket.
Parsnips are usually cheaper than other vegetables used in fries, such as sweet potatoes or zucchini.
You can buy a kilogram of parsnips for as low as ₹100 ($1.50), depending on the season and location.
This makes it an affordable option for those looking to eat healthy without burning a hole in their pocket.