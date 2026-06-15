Love pancakes? Add almond butter to the mix

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Choosing the right almond butter

Selecting the right almond butter is key to making delicious pancakes. Go for natural almond butter with no added sugars or oils for a healthier option. This will give you the purest almond flavor and the most nutrients. You can also choose between smooth or crunchy varieties, depending on your texture preference. Smooth almond butter gives a creamier batter, while crunchy adds an interesting texture.