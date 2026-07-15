Swap salted peanuts for these 5 healthy snacks
What's the story
Salted peanuts are a popular snack choice, but they aren't the healthiest. High sodium content can lead to health problems when consumed regularly. However, there are plenty of crunchy alternatives that can satisfy your snacking needs without the excess salt. These swaps offer a range of flavors and nutrients, making them a great choice for those looking to cut down on sodium while still enjoying a tasty treat.
#1
Roasted chickpeas for a protein boost
Roasted chickpeas make for a crunchy snack loaded with protein and fiber.
You can season them with spices like paprika or cumin for flavor without adding salt.
They are also rich in vitamins and minerals such as iron and magnesium.
A serving of roasted chickpeas can keep you full longer than regular salted peanuts, making them a great option for those wanting to manage their weight.
#2
Almonds: Nutrient-rich crunchy delight
Almonds are another great alternative to salted peanuts. They are packed with healthy fats, vitamin E, and magnesium.
You can have them raw or lightly roasted without salt to enjoy their natural flavor.
Almonds have been linked to improved heart health due to their high monounsaturated fat content.
Including almonds in your diet may help reduce bad cholesterol levels while providing essential nutrients.
#3
Pumpkin seeds: Magnesium powerhouse
Pumpkin seeds make for an excellent crunchy snack option that is high in magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants.
These seeds can be roasted at home with a pinch of spices instead of salt for added taste.
The magnesium present in pumpkin seeds helps in maintaining bone health and regulating blood pressure levels.
Having pumpkin seeds as a part of your diet can help you meet your daily nutrient requirements.
#4
Sunflower seeds: Versatile snacking option
Sunflower seeds are versatile snacks that provide vitamin E, selenium, and healthy fats.
You can enjoy them raw or lightly roasted without salt for a nutritious treat.
Sunflower seeds also contain phytosterols, which may help lower cholesterol levels when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet.
Adding sunflower seeds to your meals or snacks can boost nutrient intake effectively.