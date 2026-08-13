Think lima beans are boring? Try like this
What's the story
Roasted lima beans provide a nutritious and tasty alternative to traditional savory chips. These beans are packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them a healthy snacking option. Unlike regular chips, which are high in sodium and unhealthy fats, roasted lima beans offer a satisfying crunch without compromising on health. Here's how you can enjoy this wholesome snack and its benefits.
#1
Nutritional benefits of Lima beans
Roasted lima beans are loaded with protein and fiber, which keep you full and help with digestion.
They also contain important vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, and potassium. These nutrients help with energy production and bone health.
Unlike regular chips, which are mostly empty calories, roasted lima beans make a filling snack that also contributes to your daily nutritional needs.
#2
How to prepare roasted lima beans
Preparing roasted lima beans is easy. Start by soaking the dried beans overnight. This softens them and makes it easier to cook.
Drain the soaked beans, then toss them with olive oil, salt, and your favorite spices.
Spread them on a baking sheet and roast in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes or until crispy.
This simple method makes a crunchy snack without any artificial additives.
#3
Versatile flavor options
One of the best things about roasted lima beans is that you can flavor them however you want.
For a spicy kick, try adding cayenne pepper or paprika before roasting.
If you prefer something sweeter, cinnamon or a touch of honey can do the trick.
The versatility of these beans means you can customize each batch according to your taste preferences.
#4
Cost-effective snacking choice
Roasted lima beans also make for a cost-effective snacking option.
A bag of dried lima beans costs much less than a pack of gourmet chips but yields several servings when prepared at home.
This makes it an economical choice for those looking to cut down on snack costs while still enjoying tasty treats at home.