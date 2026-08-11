Want more protein in your snack? Try pumpkin seeds
What's the story
Swapping trail mix for pumpkin seeds can be a healthier option for those looking to boost their nutrition. Pumpkin seeds are packed with essential nutrients and offer several health benefits. They are rich in magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants, making them an excellent choice for a snack. Here's how pumpkin seeds can be a better alternative to traditional trail mix.
#1
Nutrient density of pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are loaded with nutrients that are essential for good health.
They are an excellent source of magnesium, which is important for muscle function and bone health.
They also contain high levels of zinc, which boosts immunity and promotes wound healing.
Further, pumpkin seeds are rich in antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
#2
Heart-healthy fats in pumpkin seeds
The healthy fats in pumpkin seeds are good for your heart.
These seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of heart disease.
Unlike some trail mixes that may contain unhealthy fats from added oils or processed ingredients, pumpkin seeds provide a natural source of beneficial fats without the extra calories.
#3
High protein content for energy
Pumpkin seeds provide a great source of plant-based protein, which is essential for energy and muscle repair.
An ounce of pumpkin seeds can give you around seven grams of protein.
This is more than what you would get from most trail mixes that are mostly made of nuts or dried fruits.
The high protein content makes pumpkin seeds a great option for anyone looking to up their protein intake without adding too much sugar or carbs.
Tip 1
Versatile snacking options with pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are versatile and can be added to a range of dishes or eaten on their own as a snack.
You can roast them with spices for a savory treat or blend them into smoothies for an added nutritional boost.
Their mild flavor makes them easy to incorporate into salads or yogurt bowls, giving you endless options to enjoy their health benefits.