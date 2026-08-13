Got rice puffs? Turn them into these sweet laddus
What's the story
Rice puff laddus are a healthy, easy-to-make alternative to regular snacks. These laddus are made from rice puffs, which are light and crunchy, and mixed with jaggery and nuts to make a sweet treat. They are an ideal option for anyone looking for a quick energy boost without the guilt of unhealthy snacking. Here's how you can swap your regular snacks with rice puff laddus.
Ingredients
Simple ingredients for healthy snacking
Rice puff laddus require very few ingredients: rice puffs, jaggery, ghee, and nuts.
Rice puffs are low in calories and high in fiber, making them a great base for a healthy snack.
Jaggery gives natural sweetness and has minerals such as iron and magnesium.
Nuts add protein and healthy fats, making the laddus more nutritious.
Preparation
Easy preparation steps
To prepare rice puff laddus, start by melting jaggery in a pan with a little water until it forms a syrup.
Add ghee to the syrup to make it smooth.
Mix rice puffs into the syrup until they are coated evenly.
Shape the mixture into small balls or laddus while it is still warm.
Let them cool before serving.
Flavors
Versatile flavor options
Rice puff laddus can be customized with different flavors by adding ingredients like cardamom powder or coconut flakes.
Cardamom adds an aromatic touch that complements the sweetness of jaggery.
Coconut flakes give an extra texture and flavor dimension, without compromising on health benefits.
Cost-effectiveness
Cost-effective snacking choice
Making rice puff laddus at home is way more economical than buying pre-packaged snacks from stores, which are usually loaded with preservatives and artificial ingredients.
The cost of basic ingredients such as rice puffs, jaggery, and nuts is low, making it an affordable option for those on a budget.
This way, you can enjoy delicious snacks without burning a hole in your pocket.