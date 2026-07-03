Why Sweden's countryside is perfect for sustainable living

Farm stays

Organic farm stays for hands-on experience

Staying at an organic farm is a great way to experience sustainable agriculture firsthand. These farms offer guests the opportunity to participate in daily activities, such as planting, harvesting, and caring for animals. By staying at an organic farm, you not only support local farmers but also learn about eco-friendly farming practices. Many of these farms also have farm-to-table dining experiences that highlight fresh produce grown on-site.