Cinnamon rolls are a classic breakfast treat, loved for their soft texture and gooey filling

Cinnamon lovers, try these dishes today

By Vinita Jain 09:20 am Jul 01, 202609:20 am

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Cinnamon is one of the most versatile spices and can be used in several sweet dishes to amp up the flavor. Its warm, sweet taste makes it a perfect ingredient for desserts. Whether you want to try something new or simply love cinnamon, these dishes are sure to delight your taste buds. Here are five sweet dishes that highlight the magic of cinnamon.