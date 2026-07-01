Cinnamon lovers, try these dishes today
What's the story
Cinnamon is one of the most versatile spices and can be used in several sweet dishes to amp up the flavor. Its warm, sweet taste makes it a perfect ingredient for desserts. Whether you want to try something new or simply love cinnamon, these dishes are sure to delight your taste buds. Here are five sweet dishes that highlight the magic of cinnamon.
Dish 1
Classic cinnamon rolls
Cinnamon rolls are a classic breakfast treat, loved for their soft texture and gooey filling. Made with dough rolled out and spread with butter, sugar, and cinnamon, then rolled up and sliced into individual pieces, they are baked until golden brown. Topped with cream cheese frosting or powdered sugar glaze, these rolls are perfect for any occasion.
Dish 2
Cinnamon sugar cookies
Cinnamon sugar cookies combine the sweetness of sugar, the warm spice of cinnamon, and the richness of butter. These cookies are made by mixing flour, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon into a dough. Once baked to a delicate golden brown, they can be enjoyed plain or decorated with icing for an extra touch of sweetness.
Dish 3
Spiced apple cinnamon cake
Apple cinnamon cake is a comforting dessert that combines apples with aromatic spices like nutmeg and cloves, along with ground cinnamon. The cake is moist from the apples and fragrant from the spices, making it an ideal choice for fall gatherings or cozy family dinners.
Dish 4
Cinnamon banana bread
*Cinnamon banana bread* is an easy way to use overripe bananas while adding warmth from ground cinnamon. The bread has a tender crumb from mashed bananas mixed into the batter, along with flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon. It makes for a deliciously spiced loaf that's perfect as breakfast or an afternoon snack.
Dish 5
Churros dusted with cinnamon sugar
Churros are fried dough pastries dusted generously with cinnamon sugar. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Traditionally served with chocolate sauce or caramel dip, churros are a popular treat at fairs and carnivals around the world. They are loved by people of all ages alike.