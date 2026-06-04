No-cook breakfast bowls: Sweet corn bhel

Sweet corn bhel is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that combines the sweetness of corn with crunchy vegetables and tangy spices. This five-minute recipe is perfect for those busy mornings when you want something healthy, yet satisfying. With easily available ingredients, you can whip up this delightful dish in no time. It offers a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fiber, and vitamins to kickstart your day.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare sweet corn bhel, you need boiled sweet corn kernels, finely chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and bell peppers. Add some sev or puffed rice for crunch, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. For seasoning, you will need chaat masala, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. These ingredients are easily available at home or local grocery stores.

Base preparation Prepare the base Start by placing the boiled sweet corn kernels in a mixing bowl. Add the finely chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and bell peppers to the bowl. Mix them well so that all the vegetables are evenly distributed. This forms the base of your bhel and gives it a colorful appearance, as well as a range of textures.

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Crunch factor Add crunch with sev or puffed rice To add that extra crunch to your sweet corn bhel, add sev or puffed rice to the mixture. This not only adds texture, but also balances the softness of the boiled corn and vegetables. Mix gently so that the crunchy element does not get soggy before serving.

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Flavoring Season to taste Now, season your sweet corn bhel with chaat masala for tanginess and flavor depth. Squeeze some fresh lemon juice over it for added zestiness. Finally, sprinkle salt and pepper according to taste preferences, and mix everything thoroughly so that every bite is flavorful.