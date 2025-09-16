Healthy breakfasts: Sweet corn bhel recipe

Sweet corn bhel makes for an absolutely delightful and quick Indian breakfast snack. The sweetness of corn and tanginess of traditional bhel ingredients make this dish not only easy to prepare but also refreshingly different with the use of fresh herbs. Ideal for busy mornings, you can whip it up in minutes and get a nutritious start to your day. You can customize it however you like.

Dish 1 Ingredients for sweet corn bhel To prepare sweet corn bhel, you can use ingredients such as boiled sweet corn, puffed rice, finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies. Fresh coriander leaves add an aromatic touch while lemon juice adds tanginess. You can even add roasted peanuts for a crunchier bite. These readily available ingredients from local markets combine to make a tasty snack that everyone can enjoy.

Dish 2 Preparing sweet corn bhel Start by mixing boiled sweet corn with puffed rice in a big bowl. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies for some spice. Toss in roasted peanuts if you like. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the mix and sprinkle salt as per taste. Finally, garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves for an herbal aroma that elevates the overall flavor profile of this quick snack.

Tip 1 Health benefits of sweet corn bhel Apart from being tasty, sweet corn bhel is also nutritious. Sweet corn is high on fiber, which helps in digestion along with providing vitamins (like vitamin C and folate). The addition of vegetables such as tomatoes makes it antioxidant-rich, good for health maintenance. The puffed rice keeps this dish light but filling without adding too many calories, making it perfect even when you're watching weight or keeping dietary restrictions.