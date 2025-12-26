Sweet corn for breakfast: 5 must-try recipes

Sweet corn is not just a versatile ingredient but also a nutritious one that can do wonders for your eyes. Loaded with lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that promote eye health, sweet corn can be a great addition to your breakfast. These antioxidants protect the eyes from harmful light and may even reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. Here are five ways to include sweet corn in your morning meal.

Tip 1 Sweet corn and spinach smoothie Blend sweet corn with fresh spinach for a nutrient-rich smoothie. Spinach also contains lutein, making this combination great for eye health. Add some banana for natural sweetness and almond milk for creaminess. This smoothie is quick to prepare and provides essential vitamins and minerals to start your day right.

Tip 2 Sweet corn pancakes with herbs Prepare pancakes by mixing sweet corn kernels into the batter along with chopped herbs like cilantro or parsley. These pancakes give a savory twist to the regular breakfast option while adding extra fiber and nutrients. Serve them with a dollop of yogurt or avocado slices for added flavor and nutrition.

Tip 3 Sweet corn salad with cherry tomatoes Make a refreshing salad by tossing together boiled sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and a squeeze of lemon juice. This colorful salad is packed with antioxidants that promote eye health and provide hydration. It's an ideal light breakfast option or can be enjoyed as a side dish.

Tip 4 Sweet corn porridge with nuts Cook sweet corn porridge by blending ground sweet corn into a smooth consistency and cooking it with water or milk until thickened. Top it off with nuts like almonds or walnuts for added texture and healthy fats that support brain and eye health.