Sweet corn + pomegranate: 5 must-try combos

Sweet corn and pomegranate are two ingredients that are commonly used in a variety of dishes. While sweet corn lends a mild, sweet flavor and a crunchy texture, pomegranate seeds add a burst of tangy sweetness and vibrant color. The combination of these two can elevate the taste and nutrition of many recipes. Here are five delightful combinations that bring out the best of both sweet corn and pomegranate.

Dish 1 Sweet corn salad with pomegranate A refreshing salad of sweet corn and pomegranate seeds can be a perfect appetizer or side dish. Mix boiled sweet corn kernels with fresh pomegranate seeds, diced cucumbers, and chopped mint leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for added zest. This salad not just looks appealing but also offers a balance of sweetness from the corn and tartness from the pomegranate.

Dish 2 Corn pomegranate salsa Corn pomegranate salsa is an excellent topping for tacos or nachos. Combine grilled sweet corn with diced tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, and pomegranate seeds. Add lime juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper for seasoning. The salsa delivers a spicy kick with the sweetness of corn and pomegranate, making it a perfect accompaniment for your favorite dishes.

Dish 3 Pomegranate corn fritters Pomegranate corn fritters are an innovative twist on traditional savory snacks. Mix together mashed sweet corn with flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, and chopped green chilies to form a batter. Fold in pomegranate seeds before frying spoonfuls of the mixture until golden brown. These fritters offer a crunchy texture with bursts of juicy pomegranate in every bite.

Dish 4 Sweet corn pomegranate smoothie For those who prefer liquid refreshment, try blending sweet corn with pomegranate juice for a smoothie. Add yogurt or almond milk for creaminess if you like. The result is a creamy drink that's packed with vitamins A, C, and K from the fruits, along with fiber from the corn. It's a nutritious option for breakfast or an afternoon snack.