When in Mexico, savor these sweet corn snacks

Rural Mexico is famous for its delicious and authentic street snacks, especially those made from sweet corn. These snacks are a staple of local cuisine and reflect the vibrant culture of the region. From savory to sweet, these treats are a must-try for anyone wanting to experience the true flavors of Mexico. Here are some popular sweet corn snacks that you can find in rural Mexico.

Snack 1 Elote: A classic corn on the cob Elote is grilled corn on the cob, slathered with mayonnaise, cheese, chili powder, and lime juice. A popular street food across Mexico, elote is loved for its rich flavors and satisfying texture. Vendors usually prepare it fresh on the spot, making it a hot favorite among locals and tourists alike. The combination of creamy and spicy makes elote a unique culinary experience.

Snack 2 Esquites: Corn kernels in a cup Esquites are basically elote served off the cob in a cup. The kernels are cooked with butter or oil and mixed with lime juice, chili powder, cheese, and sometimes even hot sauce. This portable snack gives you all the flavors of elote but in an easy-to-eat form. Esquites are perfect for those who want to enjoy sweet corn without biting into a cob.

Snack 3 Tamales de elote: Sweet corn dough delight Tamales de elote are sweet treats made from ground sweet corn dough, wrapped in corn husks and steamed to perfection. These tamales can be sweet or savory depending on how they're prepared. The sweet version is often flavored with sugar or cinnamon, making them a delicious dessert option. The savory ones may include cheese or herbs for added flavor complexity.

