In mood for something sweet? Try these couscous recipes

Couscous, a staple in many African cuisines, is often used in street breakfasts across the continent. These dishes combine local flavors with the versatility of couscous, offering a unique start to the day. From sweet to savory, these breakfast options reflect the diverse culinary traditions of Africa . Exploring these street breakfasts can give you insight into regional ingredients and cooking methods that have been passed down through generations.

Dish 1 Moroccan couscous breakfast bowls In Morocco, couscous breakfast bowls are a common sight. They are commonly topped with fresh fruits such as dates, figs, and almonds. The dish is usually drizzled with honey or syrup for sweetness. The combination of textures and flavors makes it a delightful morning meal. The use of seasonal fruits also ensures freshness and supports local farmers.

Dish 2 Tunisian sweet couscous treats In Tunisia, sweet couscous treats are a popular breakfast choice. These treats are made by mixing cooked couscous with sugar, cinnamon, and raisins or nuts. The mixture is often served warm and can be found at street stalls across cities like Tunis. The aromatic spices add depth to the sweetness of the dish, making it an appealing option for those with a sweet tooth.

Dish 3 Algerian spiced couscous porridge Algeria offers a unique take on breakfast with spiced couscous porridge. This dish is prepared by cooking couscous in milk or water until it reaches a creamy consistency. It is then flavored with spices like cardamom or nutmeg and sweetened with honey or sugar. The result is a comforting porridge that warms you up on cooler mornings.

Dish 4 Libyan date-stuffed couscous pastries In Libya, date-stuffed couscous pastries are an absolute favorite breakfast option. These pastries are made by mixing cooked couscous with chopped dates and nuts before baking them into small pastries. They are crispy from outside and soft from inside. They are perfect to grab-and-go for busy mornings.