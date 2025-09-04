Clay pottery: A timeless decor for modern Indian homes

Lotus seed paste has been a versatile ingredient used in many Asian desserts. The smooth texture and subtle sweetness of the paste make it a wonderful base for a number of sweet dishes. Here are five delightful recipes using lotus seed paste. From traditional pastries to modern twists, these recipes highlight how adaptable lotus seed paste can be in preparing delicious treats.

Dish 1 Lotus seed mooncakes Mooncakes are a traditional delicacy served during the Mid-Autumn Festival. The filling of lotus seed paste is stuffed inside a thin pastry shell, usually decorated with intricate designs. These mooncakes can be customized with additional fillings such as nuts or dried fruits to make them even tastier. The rich, creamy lotus seed paste and delicate pastry make an indulgent treat.

Dish 2 Lotus seed paste buns Lotus seed paste buns are soft, fluffy steamed buns stuffed with sweet lotus seed paste. They are a staple at dim sum restaurants and can be easily prepared at home. The dough is usually made from flour, yeast, sugar, and water, while the filling contains nothing but lotus seed paste. Steamed to perfection, these buns have a light texture that complements the smooth filling.

Dish 3 Lotus seed paste pancakes These pancakes give a unique twist to traditional breakfast fare by adding lotus seed paste into the batter or as a topping. The subtle sweetness of the lotus seeds balances out other ingredients like honey or maple syrup when used as toppings. These pancakes give an interesting fusion of flavors that you can enjoy any time of day.