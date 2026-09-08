What makes sweet lime so nutritious
What's the story
Sweet lime, also known as mosambi, is a citrus fruit loved for its refreshing taste and health benefits. Unlike other citrus fruits, sweet lime is not as tangy and can be consumed directly. It is loaded with vitamins and minerals that promote overall well-being. Here are the nutritional profile and health benefits of sweet lime, and how it can be a great addition to your diet.
#1
Rich source of vitamin C
Sweet lime is an amazing source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system.
Eating sweet lime can protect against common illnesses by strengthening the body's defenses.
Vitamin C also helps in the production of collagen, which is important for healthy skin and connective tissues.
Including sweet lime in your diet can help you meet daily vitamin C requirements easily.
#2
Low-calorie snack option
For those looking for a low-calorie snack option, sweet lime makes an ideal choice.
With just 47 calories per 100 grams, it makes for a guilt-free treat that does not compromise on taste or nutrition.
Its natural sweetness makes it a perfect replacement for high-calorie snacks and desserts.
Eating sweet lime can help you keep a healthy weight while still enjoying delicious flavors.
#3
Hydration booster
Sweet limes have a high water content, making them perfect for staying hydrated.
They are particularly useful during hot weather or after a workout when your body needs fluids the most.
Staying hydrated is important for the body to function properly, including regulating body temperature and keeping skin healthy.
Adding sweet limes to your diet can keep you hydrated without consuming sugary drinks.
#4
Contains essential minerals
Besides vitamins, sweet limes also provide essential minerals, such as potassium and magnesium.
Potassium is important for heart health, as it regulates blood pressure levels by balancing sodium in the body.
Magnesium is important for muscle function and energy production.
Eating foods rich in these minerals, such as sweet limes, can help you maintain optimal health.