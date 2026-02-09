Sweet potato greens: 5 recipes you'll love

Sweet potato greens are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, these greens are a great way to add some color and nutrition to your meals. Here, we explore five creative recipes that highlight the unique flavor of sweet potato greens. From soups to stir-fries, these dishes will inspire you to experiment with this leafy vegetable in your kitchen.

Dish 1 Sweet potato greens stir-fry delight A quick stir-fry with sweet potato greens is an easy way to enjoy their natural taste. Saute garlic and onions in olive oil until fragrant, then add chopped sweet potato greens. Cook until wilted and tender. Add soy sauce and a dash of sesame oil for flavor. This dish goes well with steamed rice or quinoa, making it a wholesome meal option.

Dish 2 Nutritious sweet potato greens soup Sweet potato greens soup is comforting and nutritious. Start by simmering vegetable broth with diced potatoes and carrots until soft. Add chopped sweet potato greens and cook until they soften. Season with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice for brightness. This soup is perfect for chilly days when you need something warm and nourishing.

Dish 3 Savory sweet potato greens salad For a refreshing salad, combine fresh sweet potato greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and avocado chunks. Drizzle olive oil over the top, then sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Toss gently to combine all ingredients evenly. This salad makes an excellent side dish or light lunch option that packs plenty of nutrients without compromising on flavor.

Dish 4 Hearty sweet potato greens quiche A quiche made with sweet potato greens makes for an elegant brunch choice or dinner party centerpiece. Prepare a pie crust as per your favorite recipe or use store-bought dough if you're short on time. Fill it with beaten cream or milk, then fold in sauteed sweet potato greens along with cheese like feta or cheddar before baking until golden brown.