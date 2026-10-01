You probably haven't tried sweet potatoes like this

Sweet potato gnocchi is a delightful twist on the classic Italian pasta.

The natural sweetness of the potatoes adds depth to the dish, which is complemented by the earthy flavor of sage butter.

To prepare, mash cooked sweet potatoes and mix them with flour and a pinch of salt to form dough.

Shape into small dumplings and cook until they float in boiling water.

Toss with melted butter infused with fresh sage leaves for an aromatic finish.