You probably haven't tried sweet potatoes like this
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are versatile, nutritious, and delicious, making them the perfect ingredient for a variety of dishes. From savory to sweet, these root vegetables can be used in so many ways that you would not have thought of. Here are five unexpected sweet potato dishes that will surprise and delight your taste buds. Each dish highlights the unique flavor and texture of sweet potatoes, giving you new ways to enjoy this healthy staple.
Dish 1
Sweet potato gnocchi with sage butter
Sweet potato gnocchi is a delightful twist on the classic Italian pasta.
The natural sweetness of the potatoes adds depth to the dish, which is complemented by the earthy flavor of sage butter.
To prepare, mash cooked sweet potatoes and mix them with flour and a pinch of salt to form dough.
Shape into small dumplings and cook until they float in boiling water.
Toss with melted butter infused with fresh sage leaves for an aromatic finish.
Dish 2
Spicy sweet potato tacos
Spicy sweet potato tacos are an exciting fusion of flavors that will satisfy any craving for something bold and spicy.
Roast cubed sweet potatoes with chili powder, cumin, and paprika until tender and caramelized.
Serve in corn tortillas with black beans, avocado slices, and a drizzle of lime crema made from sour cream or yogurt mixed with lime juice and zest.
Dish 3
Sweet potato pancakes with maple syrup
Sweet potato pancakes make for a hearty breakfast option that combines sweetness with warmth.
Simply mash cooked sweet potatoes into a batter made from flour, baking powder, milk or plant-based alternative, and a flaxseed substitute if vegan-friendly options are preferred.
Cook on a griddle until golden brown on both sides before serving, drizzled generously over top using pure maple syrup.
Dish 4
Thai sweet potato curry soup
Thai-inspired curries are always a hit, but adding some creamy coconut milk makes them even better!
Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger, along with diced red bell peppers.
Then add cubed, peeled raw yams, carrots, zucchini, and broccoli florets too!
Pour in vegetable broth, then stir in red curry paste, followed by coconut milk.
Simmer gently, allowing flavors to meld together beautifully before serving hot bowls garnished with freshly chopped cilantro leaves, if desired.
Dish 5
Baked sweet potato fries with garlic aioli dip
Baked fries are healthier than fried ones, yet still crispy and satisfying.
Slice yams into thin strips, toss lightly in olive oil, season with salt and pepper, then bake in a preheated oven until crisp.
Serve alongside homemade garlic aioli dip made by blending mayonnaise, minced roasted garlic cloves, lemon juice, and parsley.