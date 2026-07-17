Sweet potato fritters: A crispy treat for rainy days
What's the story
Sweet potato pakodas are a delicious and healthy twist to the traditional monsoon snack. These crispy delights are made by mixing sweet potatoes, spices, and gram flour, and frying them until golden brown. They make for the perfect evening snack, giving you the warmth and comfort you need on a rainy day. Plus, they are super easy to make and can be customized to your taste.
Tip 1
Choosing the right sweet potatoes
Choosing the right sweet potatoes is essential for making the perfect pakodas.
Go for firm, smooth-skinned sweet potatoes that are free from blemishes or soft spots.
The size doesn't matter much, but medium-sized ones are usually easier to handle.
Sweet potatoes with a bright orange color tend to be sweeter and more flavorful, making them perfect for this dish.
Tip 2
Preparing the batter
The key to crispy pakodas is in the batter.
Start by mashing boiled sweet potatoes until smooth.
Add gram flour, rice flour, and spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and chili powder to taste.
Add water gradually to make a thick batter that coats the back of a spoon but is not too runny.
Tip 3
Frying techniques for crispiness
Frying technique is key to getting that perfect crispiness in your pakodas.
Heat oil in a deep pan on medium flame until hot but not smoking.
Drop spoonfuls of batter into the oil carefully, without overcrowding the pan.
Fry in batches if needed, turning occasionally until golden brown on all sides.
Tip 4
Serving suggestions
Serve your sweet potato pakodas hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for an added burst of flavor.
Pair them with a steaming cup of masala chai for an authentic monsoon experience.
You can also garnish them with chopped coriander leaves, or sliced onions, for an extra touch before serving.