Whip up these sweet potato soups in no time

If you want to add a little kick to your meal, try this spicy sweet potato soup.

Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until soft.

Add diced sweet potatoes, vegetable broth, and a teaspoon of chili powder. Let it simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender.

Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture.

Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.