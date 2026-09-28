Whip up these sweet potato soups in no time
What's the story
Sweet potato soups make for a perfect monsoon comfort food, providing warmth and nourishment. The naturally sweet and creamy texture of sweet potatoes can be turned into delicious soups that are both satisfying and healthy. These soups are easy to make and can be customized with different spices and ingredients to suit your taste. Here are some sweet potato soup recipes that will keep you warm this monsoon season.
Dish 1
Spicy sweet potato soup
If you want to add a little kick to your meal, try this spicy sweet potato soup.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until soft.
Add diced sweet potatoes, vegetable broth, and a teaspoon of chili powder. Let it simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture.
Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.
Dish 2
Coconut sweet potato soup
For a tropical twist, try making coconut sweet potato soup.
Start by cooking chopped onions in coconut oil until translucent.
Add cubed sweet potatoes, and pour in coconut milk and vegetable broth.
Season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer until the sweet potatoes are soft enough to mash slightly with a spoon for added creaminess.
Dish 3
Curried sweet potato soup
Curried sweet potato soup is another flavorful option for monsoon days.
Begin by cooking onions with curry powder and turmeric until fragrant.
Add diced sweet potatoes, along with vegetable broth, and let it cook until tender.
Use an immersion blender or regular blender to puree the soup into a smooth consistency before serving hot.
Dish 4
Creamy roasted garlic sweet potato soup
Roasting garlic adds depth of flavor to this creamy soup recipe.
Roast whole garlic bulbs wrapped in foil until golden brown, then squeeze out the cloves into cooked mashed sweet potatoes, mixed with cream or milk alternatives like almond milk, for those who prefer non-dairy options.
Season well with salt and pepper, then serve garnished with parsley leaves, if desired.