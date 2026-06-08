Sweet potato toast never tasted this good!

Tip 1

Avocado and lime zest

Avocado makes for a creamy topping that goes perfectly with the earthy taste of sweet potatoes. Simply mash some avocado on your toasted slice, and sprinkle some lime zest on top for a citrusy kick. This combination is loaded with healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and potassium. The lime zest adds a refreshing contrast to the richness of the avocado, making it an ideal choice for those who love a tangy twist.