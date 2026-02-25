Sweet potato v/s potato: Which has more nutritional value?

Sweet potatoes and regular potatoes are two of the most popular root vegetables. Both provide unique nutritional benefits that can easily fit into a healthy diet. While they may look similar, their nutrient profiles differ greatly. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we take a look at the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes and regular potatoes.

#1 Vitamin A powerhouse: Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes are an amazing source of vitamin A, providing more than 400% of the daily recommended intake in a single serving. This vitamin is essential for eye health, immune function, and skin health. Regular potatoes provide little to no vitamin A but are high in other nutrients such as vitamin C and B6. If you want to increase your vitamin A intake, sweet potatoes are the way to go.

#2 Fiber content: Regular potatoes shine Regular potatoes also have a higher fiber content than sweet potatoes, especially when eaten with the skin on. Fiber is essential for digestive health as it promotes regular bowel movements and keeps cholesterol levels in check. Sweet potatoes also have fiber but in lesser amounts than regular ones. If you want to improve your digestive health, regular potatoes may be a better option.

Advertisement

#3 Antioxidant benefits: Both have their perks Both sweet potatoes and regular potatoes are rich in antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body. Sweet potatoes are especially high in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that converts into vitamin A. Regular potatoes have other antioxidants such as flavonoids, which help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage. Adding either of these vegetables to your diet can help you get antioxidant benefits.

Advertisement