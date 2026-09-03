Bored of regular sweet potatoes? Try these dishes
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, making them a healthy addition to any meal. From savory to sweet, there are countless ways to enjoy sweet potatoes. Here are five creative dishes that highlight the unique flavor and texture of this root vegetable.
Dish 1
Sweet potato and black bean tacos
Sweet potato and black bean tacos make for a delicious combination of flavors and textures.
The sweetness of the roasted sweet potatoes pairs perfectly with the earthy black beans.
Add some avocado, fresh cilantro, and lime juice, and you have a satisfying meal.
These tacos are not just tasty but also packed with protein and fiber.
Dish 2
Sweet potato curry
Sweet potato curry is a comforting dish that combines aromatic spices with the natural sweetness of the potatoes.
Cooked in coconut milk, this curry creates a creamy texture that goes well with rice or flatbread.
The addition of vegetables like spinach or bell peppers can make it even more nutritious, while adding color to the dish.
Dish 3
Baked sweet potato fries
Baked sweet potato fries make for a healthier alternative to regular fries, without compromising on taste.
Cut into thin strips, these fries are seasoned with herbs like rosemary or thyme before baking them till crispy.
They make for an excellent snack or side dish, and can be paired with dips like hummus or guacamole.
Dish 4
Sweet potato pie
Sweet potato pie is a classic dessert that highlights the natural sweetness of the vegetable.
With spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, this pie has a warm flavor profile that goes perfectly with its creamy filling.
Served with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, it makes for an indulgent treat.
Dish 5
Stuffed sweet potatoes
Stuffed sweet potatoes make for an incredibly versatile dish, as they can be stuffed with anything, from cheese and beans to vegetables and grains.
Baked till tender, these stuffed sweet potatoes can be topped with herbs for an extra layer of flavor.
This makes them a perfect option for anyone looking for a filling meal without skimping on nutrition.