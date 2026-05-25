Healthy and easy sweet potato black bean recipes

Sweet potatoes and black beans make a nutritious, versatile combination that can be used in a variety of dishes. The sweetness of the potatoes balances the earthy flavor of black beans, making them the perfect base for a variety of recipes. Here are five creative ways to use this dynamic duo in your meals. From savory to sweet, these recipes are sure to inspire you to get cooking with sweet potatoes and black beans.

Dish 1 Sweet potato and black bean tacos Sweet potato and black bean tacos make for a delicious twist on the classic taco. Roast diced sweet potatoes with spices like cumin and paprika until tender. Mix with canned black beans and serve in corn tortillas. Top with avocado slices, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice for an added burst of flavor.

Dish 2 Black bean stuffed sweet potatoes For a hearty meal, try stuffing baked sweet potatoes with seasoned black beans. Bake whole sweet potatoes until soft, then slice them open and fill with a mixture of black beans, diced tomatoes, corn, and spices like chili powder. Top with shredded cheese (optional) and bake again until melted.

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Dish 3 Sweet potato black bean salad A refreshing salad can be made by mixing roasted sweet potato cubes, black beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and bell peppers. Dress it up with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for flavor. This colorful salad can be served as a side dish or main course.

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Dish 4 Sweet potato black bean burgers Make delicious veggie burgers by combining mashed sweet potatoes, mashed black beans, breadcrumbs, and spices like garlic powder or onion powder. Shape into patties, then grill or pan-fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve on whole-grain buns with lettuce leaves, tomato slices, and your choice of condiments.