Sweet potatoes + lentils: 5 protein-rich recipes
What's the story
Sweet potatoes and lentils are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used in a range of vegetarian recipes. Both are packed with nutrients and can be used to make delicious, filling meals. While sweet potatoes give you a natural sweetness and creamy texture, lentils add protein and fiber to your diet. Here are five vegetarian recipes that use these ingredients to make wholesome, satisfying meals.
Stew Delight
Sweet potato lentil stew
This hearty stew combines the earthy flavors of lentils with the sweetness of sweet potatoes.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft.
Add diced sweet potatoes and rinsed lentils, along with vegetable broth. Season with thyme, cumin, salt, and pepper.
Simmer until the lentils are tender. This dish is perfect for a cozy dinner.
Curry fusion
Sweet potato lentil curry
For a spicy twist, try making a sweet potato lentil curry.
Cook onions, ginger, and garlic in coconut oil until fragrant. Add cubed sweet potatoes and red lentils, along with coconut milk and curry powder.
Let it simmer until the sweet potatoes are soft. Serve over rice or quinoa for a complete meal.
Salad freshness
Roasted sweet potato lentil salad
Roasted sweet potatoes add depth to this vibrant salad.
Toss cubed sweet potatoes in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast until golden brown.
Mix them with cooked green lentils, arugula or spinach leaves, cherry tomatoes, and avocado slices.
Drizzle with lemon juice or balsamic vinaigrette before serving.
Burger Twist
Sweet potato lentil burgers
Transform these ingredients into delicious burgers by mashing cooked sweet potatoes with cooked brown lentils.
Add breadcrumbs, chopped onions, minced garlic, salt, pepper, and spices like paprika or cumin for flavoring.
Shape patties, then grill or bake them until crispy on the outside, but tender inside.
Serve on whole-grain buns topped with lettuce, tomato slices, and your favorite condiments.
Soup warmth
Sweet potato lentil soup
This comforting soup is perfect for chilly days.
Start by sauteing onions, celery, carrots, and garlic in olive oil until softened.
Add diced sweet potatoes, rinsed green lentils, vegetable broth, bay leaves, thyme, salt, and pepper. Simmer until the lentils are cooked through.
Remove bay leaves before serving hot with crusty bread, if desired.