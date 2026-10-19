Sweet potatoes + lentils: 5 protein-rich recipes

This hearty stew combines the earthy flavors of lentils with the sweetness of sweet potatoes.

Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft.

Add diced sweet potatoes and rinsed lentils, along with vegetable broth. Season with thyme, cumin, salt, and pepper.

Simmer until the lentils are tender. This dish is perfect for a cozy dinner.