These toppings can elevate any sweet potato recipe
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are a versatile and nutritious staple that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. They are packed with vitamins and minerals, making them an excellent addition to any diet. By pairing sweet potatoes with different toppings, you can create delicious and satisfying meals without spending much time in the kitchen. Here are five easy toppings that can elevate your sweet potato dishes.
Sweet twist
Cinnamon and honey delight
Cinnamon and honey make for a classic sweet combo that goes perfectly with the natural sweetness of the sweet potato.
Just bake or steam the sweet potato until soft, then sprinkle some cinnamon on top, and drizzle with honey.
This topping not only adds flavor but also gives you the health benefits of both cinnamon and honey.
Creamy contrast
Avocado and lime zest
For those who love a creamy topping, avocado is the way to go.
Mash up some ripe avocado with a splash of lime juice for an added zing.
The creamy texture of avocado goes perfectly with the earthy flavor of sweet potatoes, giving you a nutritious meal that's rich in healthy fats.
Savory twist
Greek yogurt and chives
Greek yogurt makes for a tangy contrast to the sweetness of the potato.
Top your baked sweet potato with a dollop of Greek yogurt and some freshly chopped chives for an added flavor.
This combination gives you protein from the yogurt, and adds a refreshing note from the chives.
Nutty sweetness
Almond butter and banana slices
Almond butter is another great topping option that adds protein and healthy fats to your meal.
Spread almond butter over your baked sweet potato, then add banana slices on top for extra sweetness.
The nutty flavor of almond butter goes well with banana's natural sugars, making for a satisfying dish.
Spicy kick
Black beans and salsa
For those who like it spicy, black beans with salsa is a great option.
Just heat up canned black beans till warm, and pour over your baked sweet potato. Top it off with your favorite salsa for an extra kick.
This combination not only adds protein but also makes your meal colorful and flavorful. It's a great option for those who enjoy bold flavors in their meals.