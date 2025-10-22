Sweet potatoes vs carrots: Which is healthier?

Sweet potatoes and carrots are two of the most popular root vegetables, both of which offer a unique set of nutrients. While sweet potatoes are known for their vibrant color and sweetness, carrots are famous for their crunch and earthy taste. Both vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals, making them an essential part of a healthy diet. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of sweet potatoes and carrots.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin A, with one medium sweet potato providing more than 400% of the daily recommended intake. Carrots are also rich in vitamin A but provide it in the form of beta-carotene. Both vegetables contribute to good vision and immune function, but sweet potatoes have a higher concentration of this vital nutrient.

#2 Fiber content analysis Fiber is important for digestion and gut health. Sweet potatoes have about four grams of fiber per medium-sized potato, while carrots provide about three grams per cup when chopped. Both help keep you full and support healthy digestion by adding bulk to your stool. Including either or both in your diet can help you meet your daily fiber requirements.

#3 Antioxidant properties explored Antioxidants protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. Sweet potatoes are loaded with antioxidants such as anthocyanins and beta-carotene, which give them their bright hue. Carrots also provide powerful antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds are particularly good for eye health, making both veggies excellent additions to an antioxidant-rich diet.