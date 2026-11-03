Sweet potatoes v/s chestnuts: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Sweet potatoes and chestnuts are two popular options often compared for nutrition. Both foods are packed with nutrients and can be a healthy addition to your diet. While sweet potatoes are known for their vibrant color and high vitamin content, chestnuts are praised for their unique flavor and lower fat content. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of both.
#1
Vitamin content in sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamins, especially vitamin A.
One medium sweet potato can provide more than 400% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A.
They are also a good source of vitamin C, and several B vitamins, including B6 and folate.
These vitamins are important for immune function, energy production, and overall health.
#2
Fiber content in chestnuts
Chestnuts are also a great source of dietary fiber, which is essential for digestive health.
A serving of chestnuts provides about 10% of the daily recommended fiber intake.
Fiber helps maintain bowel regularity, and it can help control blood sugar levels by slowing down digestion.
Chestnuts also have fewer calories than other nuts owing to their higher water content.
#3
Carbohydrate levels in sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are also high in carbohydrates, which provide energy to the body.
A medium sweet potato has about 26 grams of carbs, mostly in the form of complex carbohydrates that digest slowly.
This slow digestion helps keep blood sugar levels stable, making sweet potatoes a good option for those looking to manage their blood sugar.
#4
Fat content in chestnuts vs sweet potatoes
When it comes to fat content, chestnuts win, as they have very little fat compared to other nuts or seeds.
They have about 1% fat per serving, which is mostly unsaturated fats that are good for heart health.
Sweet potatoes have almost no fat but provide other nutrients that promote heart health without adding to your daily fat intake.