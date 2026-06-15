Alfajores: Sweet cookies loved around the world
What's the story
Alfajores are a delicious treat that has won hearts across the globe. These delightful cookies, filled with dulce de leche and coated in powdered sugar or chocolate, are a staple in many countries. Each region has its own take on this classic dessert, giving it a unique twist. From traditional recipes to modern variations, alfajores offer something for everyone. Here's a look at some popular variations of alfajores around the world.
#1
Argentine alfajores: A classic delight
Argentine alfajores are famous for their soft texture and generous filling of dulce de leche. They are usually coated with either powdered sugar or chocolate, and sometimes have a hint of lemon zest or coconut flakes. These cookies are often stacked two or three high, making them even more indulgent. They are available in most bakeries across Argentina and are a favorite among locals.
#2
Peruvian alfajores: A flavorful twist
Peruvian alfajores come with an interesting twist with their addition of manjar blanco instead of traditional dulce de leche. This variation gives the cookies a creamier texture and a slightly different taste profile. The cookies are usually dusted with powdered sugar, and they can also have hints of cinnamon or vanilla to amp up the flavor. They are widely available in Peru and are often enjoyed during festivals.
#3
Chilean alfajores: A unique variation
Chilean alfajores stand out with their use of cornstarch in the dough, making them lighter than other variations. They are filled with dulce de leche and sometimes have a layer of chocolate coating on top. Some versions even have a thin layer of marzipan under the chocolate coating for an added flavor dimension. These cookies are commonly found in Chilean supermarkets and bakeries.
#4
Spanish alfajores: Traditional flavors
Spanish alfajores stick to tradition by using almond flour in their dough, giving them a nutty flavor that goes well with the sweetness of the filling. They are filled with dulce de leche or similar spreads, and then dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar for extra flavor. These cookies are a popular choice during Christmas time in Spain, when families come together to enjoy traditional treats.