Alfajores: Sweet cookies loved around the world

#2

Peruvian alfajores: A flavorful twist

Peruvian alfajores come with an interesting twist with their addition of manjar blanco instead of traditional dulce de leche. This variation gives the cookies a creamier texture and a slightly different taste profile. The cookies are usually dusted with powdered sugar, and they can also have hints of cinnamon or vanilla to amp up the flavor. They are widely available in Peru and are often enjoyed during festivals.