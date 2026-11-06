5 mouthwatering apple-based desserts you need to try

Apple pie is a timeless favorite that combines the tartness of apples with the warmth of cinnamon.

For this dish, slice fresh apples and mix them with sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Fill a pie crust with this mixture, and top it with another layer of crust or crumble topping.

Bake until golden brown for a comforting dessert that goes well with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.