5 mouthwatering apple-based desserts you need to try
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Apples are one of the most versatile fruits and can be used in a number of vegetarian desserts to satiate your sweet tooth. These recipes are not just easy to make, but also highlight the natural sweetness and crunch of apples. Be it a cozy family gathering or a simple afternoon snack, these apple-based treats are sure to please everyone. Here's a look at some delightful vegetarian dessert ideas featuring apples.
Dish 1
Classic apple pie with cinnamon twist
Apple pie is a timeless favorite that combines the tartness of apples with the warmth of cinnamon.
For this dish, slice fresh apples and mix them with sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Fill a pie crust with this mixture, and top it with another layer of crust or crumble topping.
Bake until golden brown for a comforting dessert that goes well with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
Dish 2
Caramel apple tartlets
Caramel apple tartlets are mini desserts that pack a punch of flavor.
Use puff pastry as the base, and top each piece with thinly sliced apples. Drizzle caramel sauce over the apples, and sprinkle some sea salt for contrast.
Bake until the pastry is flaky and the apples are tender for an elegant treat perfect for any occasion.
Dish 3
Spiced apple muffins
Spiced apple muffins make for a great breakfast or snack option.
Mix grated apples into your usual muffin batter with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves for added warmth.
Bake until they rise beautifully, and serve warm or at room temperature.
These muffins offer both moisture from the apples and spice from the seasonings.
Dish 4
Apple crisp with oat topping
An apple crisp is an easy-to-make dessert that combines baked spiced apples with an oat-based topping.
Mix sliced apples with brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, and vanilla extract before placing them in a baking dish.
Top with a mixture of oats, flour, brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon. Bake until the edges are bubbly and the top is crisp. Serve warm on its own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.