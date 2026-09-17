Swimming v/s running: Which builds more muscle endurance?
What's the story
Swimming and running are two of the most popular forms of exercise, both of which offer unique benefits for muscle endurance. While swimming is a low-impact, full-body workout, running is a high-impact, cardiovascular exercise. Knowing how each activity contributes to muscle endurance can help you make informed choices about your fitness regimen. Here are some insights into how swimming and running affect muscle endurance.
#1
Swimming's full-body workout benefits
Swimming engages multiple muscle groups at once, making it an effective full-body workout.
The resistance of water requires more effort from muscles than air, which helps build strength and endurance over time.
Swimming regularly can improve your muscular stamina by as much as 30% as it targets both upper and lower body muscles simultaneously.
#2
Running's cardiovascular impact on muscles
Running is primarily a cardiovascular exercise that also supports muscle endurance, particularly in the lower body.
The repetitive motion of running strengthens leg muscles like calves, quadriceps, and hamstrings.
Regular running sessions can improve muscular endurance by around 20% due to the increased oxygen flow to muscles during aerobic activity.
#3
Comparing injury risks in swimming and running
Both swimming and running come with their own injury risks, owing to their nature.
Swimming, being low-impact, minimizes stress on joints but can cause shoulder injuries if not done with proper form.
Running, on the other hand, can lead to knee or ankle injuries because of the repetitive impact on hard surfaces.
Choosing the right technique and gear is important to avoid injuries in both activities.
#4
Cost considerations for swimming vs running
When you think of cost, swimming may look more expensive than running because it needs access to pools or open water bodies, which may require membership fees or travel costs.
However, running only requires a good pair of shoes, making it cheaper in the short term.
Long-term costs depend on how often you participate in each activity, and any additional gear required.