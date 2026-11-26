Drowning in browser tabs? Here's how tab grouping helps
What's the story
Tab grouping is a nifty browser hack that can save you a lot of time and make your online experience better. By organizing tabs into groups, you can easily find what you need without getting lost in a sea of open pages. This trick is especially useful for people who tend to keep a lot of tabs open at once. Here is how you can use tab grouping to your advantage.
Tip 1
Organize by category
Grouping tabs by category can make navigation a lot easier.
For instance, you can create separate groups for work-related sites, social media, news articles, and so on.
This way, you can quickly switch between different tasks without having to sift through unrelated tabs.
Most browsers allow you to color-code these groups or name them, adding another layer of organization.
Tip 2
Use keyboard shortcuts
Keyboard shortcuts are a great way to make tab grouping more efficient.
Most browsers have shortcuts for creating new groups, moving tabs between them, or even switching between groups quickly.
Learning these shortcuts can save you precious seconds every time you use your browser and make the whole experience smoother.
Tip 3
Leverage extensions
There are also several browser extensions that can enhance tab grouping capabilities even further.
These tools often come with advanced features, like saving groups for later sessions or syncing them across devices.
While some extensions are free, others may require a small fee but offer additional functionalities that could be worth the investment.
Tip 4
Regularly review open tabs
Regularly reviewing open tabs is key to keeping your browser organized.
By periodically checking which tabs are still relevant and which ones can be closed or consolidated into existing groups, you can keep clutter at bay.
This habit not only improves performance by reducing memory usage, but also makes it easier to locate important pages when needed.